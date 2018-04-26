Youngsters enjoy a busy Easter of golf in St Andrews

Members of St Andrews Children’s Golf Club enjoyed a busy Easter holiday with golf competitions held on the Balgove and Strathtyrum courses and putting competitions at the Ladies Putting Club, The Himalayas.

Despite the unseasonably cold weather, there was a good turn-out of members for all competitions, with lots of good golf being played.

Speaking after the presentation of prizes, convener Andrea Thomson said: “The weather was extremely cold on some of the days, but the children proved to be hardy, and they’ll now be all set for the summer golf season.

“I’d like to thank St Andrews Links Trust for providing tee times, and the Ladies Putting Club for the use of The Himalayas.

“The continued support from both orgainisations is much appreciated.

“Thanks also to our Committee members and adult volunteers, who help to run the competitions.

“We’re now looking forward to our summer programme of competitions, which includes putting at Kinburn Park for children in primary 1 to 4.

“The club is open to any child who lives or attends school in St Andrews, and it’s a great opportunity for children – whatever their ability - to learn the basics of competitive golf, in a fun and relaxing environment.”

Further details on how to join the St Andrews Children’s Golf Club, and details for anyone wishing to be a volunteer, can be found on the St Andrews Children’s Golf Club webpage.