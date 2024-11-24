Here’s how I spent 72 hours in Porto, to get a full taste of the Portuguese ‘city of wine’.

Porto, a city where every cobblestone whispers tales, much like the wine that flows abundantly from its storied cellars. From its ancient roots to its modern marvels, Porto is a captivating journey of Portuguese brilliance. While it may not be the top destination for visitors to Portugal, Porto is a hidden gem that pleasantly surprised me in the best way possible.

I spent 72 unforgettable hours soaking in its unique charm, staying at the luxurious Yeatman Hotel, which turned out to be the epitome of comfort and sophistication.

Nestled in Vila Nova de Gaia, just across the Douro River from Porto’s historic center, the Yeatman is an iconic hotel that immerses you in the region’s rich wine culture. Opened in 2010, the Yeatman is famed for its breathtaking views, incredible wine collection, and Michelin-starred restaurant.

Each floor showcases a different Portuguese wine region, complete with photos and historical maps. My room boasted a private balcony with stunning views of Porto’s skyline and the Douro River. The hotel’s wine spa was the perfect retreat after a day of exploration, offering panoramic views, barrel baths, a Turkish bath, and infinity pools for an utterly rejuvenating experience.

The Yeatman has stunning views over Porto | Yeatman

Day 1: Wine, Chocolate, and Dinner

I kicked off my first day with a guided tour of the Yeatman, diving deep into its roots in Porto’s wine culture. To soak in the full essence of Porto, I ventured to the World of Wine (WOW), an impressive cultural complex in Vila Nova de Gaia. WOW occupies renovated Port wine warehouses, now home to museums, restaurants, and even a wine school.

My first stop was The Chocolate Story, where I indulged in artisanal chocolates and learned about the history of chocolate making from Mesoamerica to modern-day Portugal. After satisfying my sweet tooth, I lunched at T&C, a restaurant close to the Wine School. T&C reimagines traditional Portuguese flavours, and their seafood cataplana paired with a refreshing Vinho Verde was a delight. In the afternoon, I explored The Wine Experience, an exhibit dedicated to Portuguese winemaking. I learned about the process from vineyard to bottle and gained a newfound appreciation for viticulture in the sensory room. I was even bewildered by a giant close-up look inside a grape.

Next, I visited Planet Cork, a museum celebrating everything cork, from wine stoppers to fashion and architecture, plus a catwalk to strut your stuff. As the sun set, I enjoyed a cocktail at Angel’s Share, a chic bar with a relaxed vibe and stunning views over Porto.

Dinner at 1828, a fine-dining restaurant known for its exquisite meat and Port pairings, was the perfect end to the day. Each course, from octopus to tender beef tenderloin, was a culinary masterpiece.

Porto boasts many wonderful restaurants | The Yeatman

Day 2: Rosé, Art, and Seafood

Day two began with a tour of Taylor’s, one of Porto’s oldest and most revered port wine houses. I tasted a range of ports, from vintage to tawny, while learning about the family’s long history in the wine industry. The aromas of aging port in the cellars were intoxicating, and the tasting was a true highlight. For lunch, I visited Pip, a cosy restaurant with a modern twist on Portuguese cuisine. Their signature seafood pizza, Di Mare, topped with cuttlefish ink, shrimp, mussels, and fresh squid, paired with a refreshing peach-flavoured drink, made for a uniquely delightful meal.

Next, I explored The Art of Drinking, an exhibit delving into the cultural significance of beverages. One surprising titbit was the meaning behind the word ‘cheers’ - it gave me something to ponder with each clink of my glass.

A wine tasting at The Wine School followed, where a sommelier introduced me to Portugal’s diverse array of wines. In the afternoon, I visited The Atkinson Museum for a surreal experience at the Dalí Universe exhibition. Walking through Dalí’s imaginative works was fascinating. I also popped into The Pink Palace, a quirky museum dedicated to all things pink and rosé. It was a fun, Instagram-worthy stop, filled with pop culture references and playful exhibits.

Dinner at Golden Catch, a seafood restaurant overlooking the Douro River, concluded the day. The menu featured the freshest catches of the day. I indulged in an oyster and a sea bass meal with a refreshing cocktail, watching the sun set over the river. The perfect spot for a restful evening.

The Yeatman from the skies | Yeatman

Day 3: Exploring Porto’s Hidden Gems

My journey through Porto began with excitement and curiosity. The city’s vibrant streets and historic charm beckoned exploration. As I wandered through narrow alleys, bustling squares, and steep hills, I felt Porto’s rich cultural tapestry.

A hidden gem, Igreja de Santo Ildefonso, took my breath away. The 18th-century church is a masterpiece of Baroque architecture, its façade adorned with azulejos depicting Saint Ildefonso’s life. Inside, the intricate woodwork and stained glass created a sense of reverence.

Porto, with its hills, was a delight to explore on foot, though I must admit, the thought of my hotel’s spa at the end of the day kept me going through all that walking. Each uphill climb rewarded me with panoramic city and river vistas, revealing layers of history and culture - totally worth the huffing and puffing! Followed by a leisurely stroll through the Ribeira district and across the Dom Luís I Bridge, offered the most stunning views.

By the end of my 72 hours in Porto, I had fallen in love with the city’s rich history, delicious food, and, of course, its wine. Porto’s hospitality, beauty, and cultural depth made it a destination I can’t wait to return to. If you’re looking for a truly unique city break, Porto is an absolute must. With its wine, food, and fascinating history, it’s a place that will leave you enchanted. 100% recommended!