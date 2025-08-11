Last-minute August getaways from £29 per person per night with Largo Leisure Holidays.

Scotland is at its most vibrant in August, rolling hills in full bloom and lively local events bringing towns and villages to life. Largo Leisure Holidays invites travellers to make the most of the season with a spontaneous break at one of their six stunning holiday parks, set across Perthshire, Fife and the outskirts of Glasgow.

With prices starting from just £29 per person per night, these getaways offer the perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and natural beauty. From tranquil Lochside retreats to dramatic coastal escapes, Largo Leisure’s parks put you at the heart of Scotland’s summer landscapes.

As the summer holidays draw to a close, late August brings a unique atmosphere, attractions are still open and full of life, yet crowds begin to thin, making it easier to enjoy Scotland’s most beautiful spots at a calmer pace. Families can soak up those last days of freedom before the school term starts and couples can take advantage of a more relaxed break.

For many, booking last minute is part of the adventure, the thrill of a spontaneous getaway, the satisfaction of snapping up a great deal and the joy of making the most of a free weekend or unexpected gap in the diary. Largo Leisure Holidays August availability offers exactly that, a chance to escape to one of six spectacular Scottish locations without months of planning.