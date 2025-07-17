This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Fez and Meknes offer culture, cuisine and historical sites ✈

Fez-Meknes are two destinations that need to be seen before word gets out.

Fez has the largest and oldest medina in the world.

Meknes offers UNESCO sites and Roman ruins.

The two cities offer culture, cuisine, history and an authentic slice of Moroccan life.

Move over, Marrakesh, there’s a new player in town. Fez-Meknes is Morocco’s most underrated destination, which you need to see before word gets out.

The two cities, located to the north west of the Atlas Mountains, are steeped in cultural and historic sites, fine cuisine and luxurious accommodations - some even feature their own hammam.

People come to Fez (also spelt Fes) and Meknes to get a glimpse of the heart of Morocco without the crowds, but the secret isn’t going to last forever.

Fez is the oldest of Morocco’s imperial cities. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site, home to the oldest university in the world, founded by Fatima al-Fihri in 859 CE, the largest medina in the world, one of the oldest tanneries in the world, and is in close proximity to the Roman ruins of Volubilis.

I travelled to Fez and Meknes in May, and despite the warm temperatures, the city felt like a breath of fresh air. The bustling streets were full of local people going about their day-to-day business. Here you can explore without the crowds, wander the 9,000 cavern-like corridors of the medina, never bump into a soul and enjoy a quieter pace of life.

A gate into the old city of Fez. | Sarah McCann

Where is Fez?

Fez is located in northern Morocco. It sits between the Rif mountains to the north and the Atlas mountains to the south.

One of the largest cities in Morocco, it is a prime location for exploring the rest of the country, as it enjoys a reliable railway link with Casablanca on the coast and Marrakech to the south. In fact, a new high-speed railway is currently in development for the 2030 World Cup, which will offer high-speed connections between Fez, Meknes, and Rabat.

But it’s not just the logistics that make this the ideal base. Fez is steeped in history, the most authentic of Morocco’s imperial cities. It served as Morocco’s capital for over 400 years and is still the spiritual and cultural centre.

What is there to do in Fes and Meknes?

There are reported to be 9,000 alleyways to explore in the old town medina of Fez, no matter how long you stay here, you’ll go home wishing you’d seen more. There is simply too much to choose from, so to help you plan your ultimate trip to Fez and Meknes, I’ve narrowed it down to the eight things you can’t miss out on.

Stay in a Riad

No trip to Morocco is complete without a stay in a Riad, these homes once belonged to wealthy families, but now offer their inviting courtyards to tourists. We stayed at Riad Maison Bleue, home to 18 rooms, where you enter through a door in the narrow alleyway to your own personal oasis.

From the intricate tiled walls and traditional mosaics to spacious rooms and even a courtyard swimming pool, the location and facilities offered a luxurious spot to unwind and escape the heat of the day.

A highlight was the Riad’s hammam, a traditional bathhouse similar to a Turkish bath, but with a Moroccan twist. You cannot visit Morocco without having this experience. The soothing sauna and gentle scrub made my skin smoother than I ever thought possible, providing a rejuvenating reset after a long day of exploring.

The starter course for lunch in our Riad. | Sarah McCann

Explore the largest medina in the world

Fez is one of Morocco’s most authentic imperial cities. It was the former capital of Morocco for 400 years and its medina is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Not only is it the largest medina in the world, with an estimated 9,000 alleyways to explore, it is also one of the best preserved.

The medina offers a rich cultural and spiritual history, with some of the most popular highlights including the Chouara Tanneries, the grand Bab Bou Jeloud (Blue Gate), the Al-Qarawiyyin Mosque and the oldest university in the world, University of Al-Qarawiyyin.

The medina is also home to the Fez Mellah, which served as the Jewish quarter from the mid-15th century until after the Second World War. Adjacent to the Royal Palace, it offers a unique blend of architecture and history, including a preserved 17th-century synagogue and Jewish cemetery.

Attend the Fez Festival of World Sacred Music

The Fez Festival of World Sacred Music is a major yearly cultural event that showcases spiritual music from around the globe. It was first held in 1994, with the 28th festival taking place this year in May.

Performances take place at iconic locations around Fez, including the Bab Al Makina, the Dar-el-Batha Museum and the Jnan Sbil Gardens, with tickets for individual shows priced between £15 and £30.

The dates for the festival in 2026 are not available yet, but it usually takes place over ten days in either May or June.

Explore traditional crafts

No matter where you go in Fez or Meknes you will be met with artistic creations. The medina is home to the Chouara tannery, one of the oldest and largest in the city, you meet with the leathermakers as they take you up to the roof to observe the process below. You get a chance to explore the sights and the sounds (with a sprig of mint in front of your nose), and learn about the process of just how much work goes into making the bags, shoes, purses, belts and jackets that adorn the walls.

But it’s not just leather, in Fez we also explored a pottery and mosaics factory, watching the artists as they individually cut each piece of pottery to make one mosaic. I could never have imagined how much work and craftmanship go into one piece. It put Riad in perspective, with every piece of the walls, floors and fountains individually and painstakingly created.

In Meknes, we also stopped off at a silversmith. We watched them gently tap away as they worked on necklaces, plates and other ornate ornaments. We were also shown the intricate Berber embroidery, featuring tablecloths and placemats all with traditional designs.

Flights: There are two direct flights per week between London Stansted and Fes-Saïss operated by Ryanair UK. Return flights start at £50. Hotel: Renovated from ruins, Riad Maison Bleue is now home to 18 rooms and suites and run by the El Abbadi family. The house once belonged to Moulay Bel Arbi El Alaoui, an eminent judge and professor of theology. A famous Moroccan philosopher, Aziz Lahbabi, was also born and raised in this house.

Visit to Meknes

Meknes is a short distance from Fez, in roughly 40 to 50 minutes by car, you will be in a new imperial city with many more impressive cultural sites to explore. Nicknamed the “Versailles of Morocco”, highlights include the UNESCO World Heritage medina, the impressive Bab Mansour gate, the Mausoleum of Moulay Ismail and the Sahrij Swani artificial lake.

Marvel at Volubilis

In close proximity to Meknes are the Roman ruins of Volubilis. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is best known for its well-preserved ruins and mosaics, it is the best preserved Roman site in Morocco and offers a glimpse into the history of Roman culture in North Africa.

Only half of the expansive site has been excavated, but you are free to wander and explore with highlights including the Capital Basilica and Forum, dating back to AD 218.

Whilst the Marble Arch, built in AD 217, is the perfect spot for a photo opportunity, the grand and well-preserved mosaics give an insight into the luxurious homes of the former Roman residents.

A preserved mosaic at the Roman ruins of Volubilis. | Sarah McCann

Unwind in a winery

Morocco has a thriving wine industry - after a morning of exploring Volubilis, take a drive into wine country. We visited Chateau Roslane for a luxurious lunch by the vineyards. As well as being a boutique hotel and spa, grapes are grown and wine is made on the Chateau, you can go on a tour to see the whole process unfold and make sure to end it with a sample of some of Morocco's famous wine.

