Pets invited to bring their well-behaved humans on holiday to Scotland
Canine guests can enjoy an autumn adventure at no extra cost for all stays from 1st September to 30th November, as long as their humans book their break before 31st August.
Dogs, it’s time to put your paw down, no more being left behind when your humans go on holiday. From coastal paths and sandy beaches to Lochside trails and woodland walks, each of Largo Leisure’s parks offers plenty of space for sniffing, exploring, and well-earned naps.
With more than 300 pet-friendly accommodation units across the six parks, there’s a perfect stay available for every guest and each welcomes up to two well-behaved dogs. It’s never been easier for the whole pack to enjoy a holiday together.
So, what are you waiting for, pups? Whether it’s chasing waves, exploring trails, or curling up after a day of adventure, Largo Leisure Holidays is the place to make every tail wag.
