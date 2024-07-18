Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for European country Slovakia due to a “new terrorism risk”.

Bratislava in Slovakia is a popular destination for a weekend city break, and the country also boasts the Banská Štiavnica, a UNESCO-protected medieval mining town. The country is popular with UK holidaymakers for a European city break, however, tourists heading to the destination have now been warned by the Foreign Office due to a “new terrorism risk”.

The Foreign Office updated its advice on Tuesday (17 July). It wrote that terrorists are “likely” to “carry out attacks in Slovakia” and “attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places frequented by foreign nationals”. It adds: “An attack on a bar popular with the LGBT+ community in the capital Bratislava on 12 October 2022 which resulted in 2 deaths was classified as a terrorist act.

“Prior to this attack, there was no recent history of terrorism in Slovakia. You should be aware of the global risk of indiscriminate terrorist attacks which could be in public places, including in places frequented by expatriates and foreign travellers.”

The government warns that there is “a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets.” It advises UK holidaymakers to “remain vigilant” and read information from UK Counter Terrorism Policing which has advice on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack.

The Foreign Office also warns that there is a “risk of petty crime, especially in Bratislava” with pickpockets operating “around the main tourist areas, and have targeted foreigners”. It advises: “Take precautions against pickpockets and bag snatchers and do not leave your possessions unattended. Do not leave your passport as a deposit for services such as car rental, and keep sight of your bank card when making payments”.