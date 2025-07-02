Aerial view of the coastline near Side, Antalya – a popular spot for all-inclusive beach holidays in Turkey | Wowcher

A luxury 4* beach break in Antalya with flights, meals and drinks included – now from just £111 per person

Luxury 4* all-inclusive Turkey beach holiday now from £111pp with flights – save up to 38%

If you’re dreaming of golden sands, warm evenings and not lifting a finger, this new deal from Wowcher might be exactly what you need.

From just £111 per person, you can snap up a luxury 4-star all-inclusive holiday to Antalya, Turkey, with return flights included from six major UK airports. That covers your accommodation, meals, snacks, drinks – and even entertainment. The offer is available for three, four, five or seven-night stays, giving you full flexibility whether you’re after a quick escape or a proper summer reset.

Stays are based at premium Turkish resorts such as Ramada Resort Side or similar, offering stylish air-conditioned rooms with private balconies, plus on-site pools, spa facilities and direct beach access. Think poolside cocktails, lazy buffet breakfasts, and evening strolls by the sea – all without worrying about the cost mounting up.

Your booking includes:

Flights from London Gatwick, Stansted, Luton, Manchester, Bristol or Edinburgh

A stay at a 4-star all-inclusive beachfront resort

Meals, snacks and drinks at on-site restaurants and bars

Access to resort facilities including pools, spa, gym, and kids’ activities

The pool area at a luxury 4-star resort in Antalya, complete with colourful loungers and family-friendly facilities | Wowcher

This is a true all-inclusive experience, meaning you won’t need to worry about extras. From buffet-style breakfasts and laid-back poolside lunches to evening drinks and snacks, it’s all covered. There’s also plenty to do on-site, whether that’s cooling off in the pools, enjoying the entertainment or unwinding in the spa. Many of the resorts are right on the beach too, so you’re never more than a few steps from the sea.

It’s easy to tailor the trip to suit you – choose a short break or a full week, with a choice of departures from Gatwick, Luton, Stansted, Manchester, Bristol or Edinburgh. Rooms are designed for comfort, with air con, balconies and modern décor, and there are plenty of family-friendly touches if you’re travelling with kids.

This offer is ATOL protected. Price correct as of 30 June 2025. Transfers may not be included – check full details at booking.

