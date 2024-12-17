This video More videos

Residents are scared that an “excessively tall” tree will fall and crush their homes - but the council is refusing to cut it down.

Neighbours said the 100ft silver birch tree, shown in the video above (click to play) is unsafe and branches are regularly coming down in high winds. Others brand it a “menace”, saying it blocks sunlight leaving their properties in permanent gloom.

Worcester City Council insists the tree in Columbia Drive poses no immediate risk and has issued a protection order for it.

The homeowner, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s getting excessively tall and branches are regularly coming down in winds, which could land on our cars below. The roots are lifting up the ground in front of the house, we asked permission to fell the tree and replace it with a smaller one but the council said no.”

Trees have ‘taken over’

Some neighbours have complained that several of the trees on the street are so high it is only a matter of time before one falls on someone's property.

Resident Chris Davis said: "The trees are way too high now. They were planted 20 years ago and they looked really nice. They are now growing in people's gardens and have taken over the place and there is a real danger of them falling over in the wind.

"They need to be cut back by about a third. One of these days there will be a storm and these trees will definitely crash down onto someone's home. There is a preservation order on almost all these trees even on the ones which are rotten and are at most risk of falling down."

Tree branches break in storms

Helen Dawkins said: "Anyone can see that the trees have got to the stage now that they are dangerously high, particularly in high winds. Something has to be done before it's too late."

Another resident added: “There are tall birches all up the road which look nice but they have just got out of control. It must be 100ft tall which is daft. If it was a building, it'd never get planning permission but because it's a tree it's ok. When it is stormy or windy you can hear the branches snapping and breaking. In the summer, they cast so much shadow some rooms in my house never get any sunlight.

“The trees are nice to have but they are just too big.”

‘No immediate risk’

City planners said: “No evidence has been provided to suggest that the tree is in poor health or poses an immediate risk.

“Silver birch trees are naturally lightweight species, and regular maintenance, such as deadwood removal, would address the concerns of falling branches without requiring removal.

“In terms of root growth, I note that parked cars on the lawn may be exacerbating the issues of surface root exposure and compaction.”

The tree is subject to a tree preservation order, which means planning permission is needed before it can be felled or cut back.

They said there are several silver birches in the neighbourhood, making the tree an “important feature of the local streetscape”.