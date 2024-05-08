Fluffy newborn baby camel trots around paddock and bonds with mum and dad in adorable video footage
Video shows an adorable baby camel, born on April 11, running around in her paddock.
The fluffy camel calf, named Sally, was born to 12-year-old mum Izzy and four-year-old dad Oakley after a 13-month pregnancy. Camel Keeper George Spooner said that Sally began walking, although she was quite wobbly, within hours of being born at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire.
The zoo’s domestic Bactrian camels act as an ambassador species for their critically endangered ‘cousins’ the wild camel (Camelus ferus) in Mongolia and China. ZSL, the conservation charity behind Whipsnade Zoo, works to protect Mongolia’s wildlife, including the Gobi Desert in the south, where it’s believed there’s only 450 wild camels.
George said: “Despite their reputation for being grumpy, camels are actually very patient, nurturing parents and it’s been great for us to see first-time mum Izzy attentively caring for her newborn daughter. Sally has very long, gangly legs which she’s still getting to grips with. Visitors can spot her following her Mum and Dad around her vast paddock, getting to know her family.”
