Cops break into 'drug den' with chainsaw and make zombie knife arrest

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 18th Jan 2025, 05:30 BST
This is the moment cops used a chainsaw to cut their way into a suspected drug den where they arrested a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of having a zombie knife.

Dramatic footage (click to play above) shows officers smashing down the front door of a suspected drug house, using a chainsaw.

Officers seized 50 wraps of drugs and arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of supplying class A and B drugs. A 13-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a zombie knife in public.

The raid, captured on bodycam footage above, was part of West Midlands Police’s Operation Fearless campaign in a crackdown on crime-hit areas in Birmingham.

A police spokesperson said: "We’ve recovered 50 wraps of drugs and arrested an 18-year-old man as part of Operation Fearless – our major new drive to drive down crime and improve the quality of life for people in Erdington.

Police used a chainsaw to raid a drug house where they arrested a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of having a zombie knife.
Police used a chainsaw to raid a drug house where they arrested a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of having a zombie knife. | West Midlands Police / SWNS

"The suspect was arrested at an address on Derrydown Road on suspicion with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

“A boy aged 13 was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a zombie knife in a private place.”

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, who oversees Operation Fearless, added: “We’ve had an absolutely fantastic response to Fearless in its first week.

“The community and partners are really getting behind it and supporting our work, and we’re really grateful.”

