Paddleboarding dogs glide through water and cuddle owners at watersports lake

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 10:01 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 10:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch these adorable pups living their best lives on the water - as paddleboarding club launches dog-friendly sessions.

Video (click to play above) shows water-loving pooches Floki and Toto glide along the lake with their owners - as a paddleboarding club launch a unique dog-friendly session. In the adorable clip, watch the dogs enjoying a relaxing snuggle on the board, while floating out on the water.

Floki the Frenchie shakes himself off on a paddleboardFloki the Frenchie shakes himself off on a paddleboard
Floki the Frenchie shakes himself off on a paddleboard | lh

In a fun video report, Rhys Garrard, manager of Second Life Outdoors, demonstrates how to do Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP) with his dog, Floki. He says: “It’s just brilliant fun. Even our dogs who aren’t massive swimmers just seem to enjoy gliding above the water and watching what’s going on.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Paddleboard with your dog at Wyresdale Country Park in Scorton.Paddleboard with your dog at Wyresdale Country Park in Scorton.
Paddleboard with your dog at Wyresdale Country Park in Scorton. | Lucinda Herbert

While visitors at Wyresdale Country Park have been able to take part in the relaxing sport for a few years, dogs have previously not been allowed to join in - until now. Rhys explains: “We had a lot of people asking if they could take their dogs on the lake, but due to the confined space we said no. But this year we thought let’s see if we can try it, and let people have a bit of fun with their pup on a SUP.”

Outgoing manager, Philippa Hocking also goes out on the water with her rescue dog Toto, in the adorable clip above. She explains: “She starts off quite nervous, and you can feel her body get more and more relaxed. She likes a cuddle on the board.”

Toto goes for a paddleboarding adventure at Wyresdale Country ParkToto goes for a paddleboarding adventure at Wyresdale Country Park
Toto goes for a paddleboarding adventure at Wyresdale Country Park | lh

Rhys recommends that all dogs wear a life jacket as the water is deep on the lake.

‘Pup SUP’ is currently available on Friday mornings at Second Life Outdoors. Other sessions are available throughout the summer, including family sessions, paddleboard lessons, hire and confidence builder sessions.

Watch the video above.

Related topics:EasterHolidaysDogsSwimmersSport

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice