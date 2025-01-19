Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch the moment a father walked down the aisle, forgetting to wait for his daughter the bride - leaving her, the groom and their guests laughing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funny footage shows how a father made his way down the aisle - but forgot the bride.

The father was readying himself before walking his daughter to the altar at her wedding venue in Yorkshire. But in a moment of miscommunication between him and the venue staff, he started walking down the aisle to the groom without the bride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He almost got to the altar before a member of the wedding venue staff caught up to him and led him back to where he should have been waiting.

Neil Crossley walks down the aisle at his daughter's wedding, forgetting to take her with him, in Holmfirth, Yorkshire. | Michael Hirst / SWNS

The slip up got everyone laughing and mention of it became a last-minute addition to his speech for the reception.

The footage features in the latest edition of Caught on Camera which is available to watch on www.shotstv.com now.

The episode looks at viral video moments from across the UK, including a motorist driving with a tree hanging out of their car boot and a 102-year-old woman completing a skydive.

Watch the free-to-view programme on Shots! on Freeview channel 262 and on demand at www.shotstv.com.