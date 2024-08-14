Dramatic video shows moment flames and thick black smoke pour from roof of home after it’s struck by lightning

By Jessica Martin
Published 14th Aug 2024, 18:11 BST
Watch the moment flames and thick black smoke pour from the roof of a home in Scotland after it was hit by lightning - while firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters attended the scene of the blaze, a semi-detached home on Grampian View, Aviemore in the Scottish Highlands at around 10am on August 12.

The BBC reported that two children and an adult escaped the fire. There are no reported injuries.

Flames pour from house roof after it’s struck by lightning.Flames pour from house roof after it’s struck by lightning.
Flames pour from house roof after it’s struck by lightning. | Siân Nunn

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: "We were alerted at 10am on Monday, 12 August, to reports of a dwelling fire following a lightning strike on Grampian View, Aviemore. Operations control mobilised four appliances and a high vehicle. There were no reported casualties."

