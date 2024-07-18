This video More videos

Watch as flames are seen burning at the top of the fire as black smoke billows into the air.

A huge fire broke out at a factory yesterday (July 17) with plumes of smoke visible 15 miles away and witnesses describing “apocalyptic” scenes.

Residents have been warned to keep doors and windows closed after the blaze engulfed the Fort Dunlop, Birmingham off the M6. Videos of the fire on social media show thick black smoke rising hundreds of feet into the air across the UK’s second city just after 4pm.

People reported seeing the smoke from as far away as Solihull which is 15 miles from the scene. More than 50 firefighters, 13 fire engines, three 4x4 brigade response vehicles and a hydraulic platform are battling the blaze.

West Midlands Fire Service said: "Multiple crews are currently in attendance at a fire on Hastingwood Industrial Park, Wood Lane, Erdington.

"Avoid the area and close your doors and windows if you're affected by smoke. This is a significant incident. Plan your journeys accordingly."

The fire has caused gridlock in Birmingham with the main A38 at a standstill as emergency crews race to the scene.

One motorist said: “It’s been a lovely clear day in Birmingham but in a matter of moments the whole sky turned black with smoke.