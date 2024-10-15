Hundreds of sheep escape and block bypass after gate was left open
Hundreds of escaped sheep were videoed blocking a bypass in the early hours of the morning - after a country gate was left open.
Watch the moment (click to play above) when around 220 pregnant ewes were spotted on the A-road after they escaped.
Farmer Edward Albutt says he got a call around 3am on Sunday telling him half his flock were blocking the A38 bypass, in Gloucestershire - but thankfully there was no traffic at the time.
He told the BBC: "Thankfully no traffic was coming at the time, because it could have been catastrophic.'' The sheep were returned safely after an hour of herding.
