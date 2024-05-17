Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spectacular video captured the Northern Lights as they danced across the UK skies - but the Met Office predicts there may be another chance to see the Aurora Borealis.

A stunning timelapse shows the Aurora Borealis as it dazzled British skies, early on Saturday 11 May, 2024. Greg Wolstenholme captured the incredible natural phenomenon during the solar storm, as the colourful Northern Lights played out above a Blea Tarn, a valley in the lake district. The photographer has shared more of his spectacular images on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

When will the Northern Lights return to the UK?

If you missed the rare phenomenon of the Northern Lights last week, fear not, as there's a chance they may make a return to certain parts of Britain this week. Although there is a likelihood that it may not be quite as dazzling as last time, the forecasters say there remains a “slight chance” of glancing Coronal Mass Ejection impacts overnight on May 17 into May 18 in the Northern Hemisphere.

