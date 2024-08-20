This video More videos

Watch the moment police race to the 20th floor of a burning building - hammering on doors and crawling through thick smoke into the flat to evacuate residents.

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment police crawled into a burning 20th floor flat to rescue residents from a fire.

In the video, officers can be seen running down a corridor and up the stairs to reach the floor of the fire, before ushering residents standing in the corridor out of the building. Other residents are seen opening their doors to police who inform them of the fire and the need to get out of the building.

Officers crawl into the burning flat, through thick smoke - finding a man who is then able to exit the building. After the man tells officers his wife is still in the flat, police re-enter and confirm nobody remains in the property before leaving.

The fire happened at a property in Newham on June 7 2024.