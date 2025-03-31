Rubbish piles up in streets and fly tipping increases as bin strike enters third week
These are the scenes (click to play above) as a bin strike reaches its third week. Piles of rubbish and a rise in rogue traders dumping illegal waste is creating more than just an eyesore.
As union workers fight to save a role they call essential, council leaders warn that some are using the dispute as a cover for criminal activity. Fly-tipping is on the rise, with reports of rogue traders charging residents to take their waste, only to dump it illegally in alleyways, parks, and on street corners.
The council is cracking down, calling it a criminal offence and pledging a zero-tolerance approach. Large discarded items like fridges, mattresses, and furniture are becoming more common as the dispute drags on.
The strike stems from plans to scrap a job role the union insists is safety-critical.
The council argues the role has been absorbed elsewhere, with no pay cuts and no job losses. Talks have stalled since January, and now, with a full walkout in place, the conflict is escalating.
Accusations are flying, with the council claiming striking workers are obstructing bin lorries and intimidating those trying to continue collections.
Unite, the workers’ union, strongly denies these claims, insisting its members are striking lawfully and peacefully.
Caught in the middle are Birmingham’s residents, left to deal with mounting rubbish, vermin infestations, and growing frustration.
While both sides say they want a resolution, the standoff shows no signs of ending soon—and in the meantime, the city’s waste continues to pile up.
