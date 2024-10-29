Watch a video tour of The Bridge House, where you can fall asleep in a king size four poster bed to the calming sounds of a flowing river - perfect for a refreshing Autumn break.

Beautiful footage shows the wonderfully snug interior of ‘Scotland’s most unique Airbnb’ - ideal for a refreshing Autumn getaway.

The Bridge House in Ballintuim is an out-of-the-ordinary four bedroom home, built on a bridge on the River Ardle in 1881.

Creator Emily Chalmers posted a video of her stay to her TikTok page @emilyinscotland .

The sauna, located in a stone outbuilding. | TikTok / @emilyinscotland

The footage shows off the home’s original features such as stone spiral stairs, traditional Scottish timber clad walls, as well as stone/pine flooring. And, as the Airbnb is situated in such a peaceful location, you can fall asleep in its dreamy king size four poster bed to the calming sounds of the river below.

Stone walkways around The Bridge House provide magical views of the river, and connect to a veranda seating area nestled in the castellations, plus a sauna in a stone 'outbuilding'.

There’s even a dedicated workspace room with reliable WIFI if visitors need to pull themselves away from the picturesque landscapes for a few minutes.

Touring the property, Emily said: “Just inside the door you’re met by a stone spiral staircase. There’s a nice little kitchen with a seating area in front of the fire which is so cosy, and it really does mix perfectly modern amenities with the antique furnishings. Every room has a view out to the river, which is incredible.

“The four poster bed really makes it feel like a fairy tale, and it really is such a cosy, beautiful space perfect for an autumn getaway. A real standout feature of the place is that inside one of the turrets is a sauna.”

To book a stay at The Bridge House, Ballintuim, visit the home’s Airbnb page here .