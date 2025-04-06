This video More videos

Footage shows a massive wildfire in Scotland, as people are advised to avoid the area.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic aerial footage shows a raging wildfire in the Scottish Borders, North of Newton Stewart.

Skyhook helicopters, who captured the dramatic footage, say they were called out to fight the fire with water drops. They are still currently fighting the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad