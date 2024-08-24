This video More videos

Watch southern white rhinos Granville and Azeeza’s arrival at safari park.

Woburn Safari Park is thrilled to announce the arrival of two new Southern White rhinos called Granville and Azeeza. Granville, a five-year-old male, arrived from West Midlands Safari Park on August 20th, And Azeeza, a three-year-old female arrived later the same day from Safari Zoo Cumbria.

Known for his friendly nature and love of attention from his keepers, Granville is expected to settle in well with the rest of the rhino herd. He is known for his curiosity and confidence – as a baby he was seen approaching the giraffe herd, in his previous home which included mixed species in a drive-through reserve. Keepers are confident he will adapt well to Woburn’s 42-acre reserve in the Road Safari, integrating with other resident species like ostriches, cattle and eland antelopes.

The team is also thrilled to welcome Azeeza, a three-year-old rhino. Born on February 8th, 2021, to mother Ntombi and father Muzungu, Azeeza's name means ‘Strong, Powerful, and Dear.’ From the moment she was born, she was noted for her size, being noticeably larger than her sister who was six weeks older. Azeeza quickly developed a fascination with her father, often running to him with eager curiosity. Known for a stubborn streak inherited from her mother, Azeeza will also be bringing a confident personality to her new home.

While keepers are excited to welcome the newcomers, they are also preparing to say goodbye to the much-loved rhino, Bonnie. Since she arrived in 2021, Bonnie (who is also Granville's auntie!) has made a profound impression on keepers and visitors alike. She will be sorely missed as she embarks on a new adventure at West Midlands Safari Park.

Keeper Zack Turner shared, “It’s always sad to see any of our animals go, especially Bonnie. She’s a great rhino to work with and has so much personality. Although it’s sad to see her go, the chance to hopefully have a breeding group of rhino, with the introduction of Granville is something that excites us all. With white rhinos being a species that faces a lot of struggles out in the wild, breeding them here at Woburn would be a great step in the right direction for their conservation. Our team will be ready to welcome Granville with open arms and plenty of hay!”

To ensure a smooth transition for Bonnie, the dedicated keepers have spent significant training time with her, making sure she feels comfortable and at ease for her journey. The process involved using the crate as a tunnel between the house and the sand yard, which helped her become familiar and comfortable with it in the weeks leading up to the move.

Thanks to this preparation, Bonnie has now travelled confidently from Woburn to her new home at West Midlands Safari Park.