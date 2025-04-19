Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

99 To Beat is hosted by a familiar duo - but who exactly are they? 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

99 To Beat will continue with a brand new episode tonight.

Just 36 contestants are left after the first few weeks.

But who are the presenters?

ITV’s newest game show will continue to put its contestants through their paces. 99 To Beat has become a firm fixture on the weekend schedule and that continues this evening.

The remaining 36 players will go head-to-head in yet more simple - but fiendish - games. It is hosted by a pair of recognisable faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game show will be followed by the last BGT auditions this evening. ITV has announced a shake-up to the rules for the reality competition’s live shows in 2025.

What time is 99 to Beat on and how to watch?

Adam and Ryan Thomas host new ITV challenge show 99 To Beat. | ITV

The show will return once again to ITV this evening. It is due to start at 6pm and will run until approximately 7pm, around an hour including ad-breaks.

It will be broadcast on ITV1/ 1HD and STV but if you can’t watch it live, the show will be available on catch up via ITVX or STV Player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How does 99 to Beat work?

ITV’s new game show is based on a Belgian TV show which first started in 2018. It has since been adapted across Europe and it finally arrives in the UK.

In its review of the show, the Radio Times describes it as “Squid Game meets It’s a Knockout”. It will see “100 ordinary people compete in a series of simple games to win a cash prize, all they have to do is not finish in last place”.

Players who finish in last place during a game are eliminated with this continuing until one winner remains.

What to expect from 99 to Beat this week?

The preview for episode five, via Radio Times , reads: “The remaining 36 players guess the decade of a music track, balance an egg on a tray and play a massive game of bin skittles to avoid elimination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who presents 99 to Beat?

The British version of the show, which starts on ITV today (March 22), is hosted by Adam and Ryan Thomas. The brothers have had long careers in the public eye, with Ryan first finding fame as Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street before winning both Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing on Ice.

Adam Thomas started out as Donte Charles on Waterloo Road - initially appearing on the show from 2006 to 2009, before returning for the reboot in 2023. After leaving the BBC show in 2009, he joined Emmerdale and played the character of Adam Barton until 2018.

Speaking before the show, the brothers said in a joint statement: “It’s new, it’s fresh, it’s fun and we can’t wait for people to see it! It really is the ultimate family show, and so we couldn’t be more excited to be hosting it together, as a family. It’s a dream come true for us.”

Their other brother Scott Thomas recently appeared on Love Island: All Stars, a spin-off of the hit reality show on ITV2. He quit during the show and ended his time early in the villa.

Are you planning to watch 99 to Beat this evening? Let me know your thoughts on the show by email: [email protected] .