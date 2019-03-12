A celebration of life and little creatures at The Byre in St Andrews

A visually exciting and compelling ensemble production ‘We Are All Just Little Creatures’ will be presented at the Byre Theatre, St Andrews, at the beginning of next month.

Curious Seed have joined forces with Lung Ha Theatre Company, in association with Lyra Young Artists, to put on the production.

The performance will feature three professional dancers, two musicians and Lung Ha Theatre Company’s full performing ensemble working together with members of Lyra’s Young Artists.

It will be directed by Christine Devaney, of Curious Seed, Maria Oller, of Lung Ha Theatre Company, and Jo Timmins, of Lyra.

Original music will be composed and performed by the highly talented David Paul Jones, and incorporate a collaboration with artist Yvonne Buskie and a special appearance from The Delight Collectors (members of Lyra’s Young Artists).

We Are All Just Little Creatures is a performance celebrating all the wonderful, weird and wee things about being alive.

What do we all have in common? Of course, we’re all born, and we all die, but so much else that connects and divides us happens in between – and this work will explore the myriad ways that human beings continually find to express their inner and outer worlds.

For some it’s easy to talk about what it is to be human, others need to dance or sing; some people like to be neat, others make a mess; some shout while others whisper; and a few will take delight in noticing the tiny details around us every day.

The audience will be invited to take a moment to contemplate, share, perhaps argue about, but ultimately celebrate the delightful diversity of our humanity through the creation of little (but big) life stories, culminating in the kind of party that everyone wants an invite to.

We Are All Just Little Creatures is at the Byre Theatre, St Andrews, on Tuesday, April 2, at 7.30pm.

For tickets, visit the The Byre Theatre or call the box office on 01334 475000.