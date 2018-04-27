A chance to sing from the top of the tower at a Kirkcaldy church

A musical week beckons at the Old Kirk with an organ workshop, choral performance, orchestral concert and traditional May Morning singing.

All are invited, whether to join the music-making or to listen, but the organisers would appreciate knowing in advance so correct numbers can be catered for.

On Saturday the Kirkcaldy church will resound with the sound of the organ as Richard Michael, Douglas Galbraith and Matthew Beetschen lead the Scottish Organists’ Training Scheme workshops for organists from beginners to regular church musicians. Email Ruth Irons at: ruthirons@icloud.com for details.

Sunday there is an invitation to ‘Come and Sing’ with Kirkcaldy Choral Society in the ‘Mass for Peace’ by Karl Jenkins – ‘The Armed Man,’ when a community choir will unite for a one-off performance.

Participants should meet in the Old Kirk at 2pm, rehearsals will be led by a guest conductor, Neil Metcalfe, before an evening performance at 6.30pm.

Tickets will be available at the door. Contact secretary@kirkcaldychoral.org.uk. for details.

Singing from the top of the 15th century tower at 6am on the first May morning to greet the Spring is a 100-year-old tradition and townsfolk and visitors are invited to join in.

The ability to climb the 100 steps to the parapet is all that is required. Tradition dictates singing first to the sea and then to the land, before descending for breakfast. Text 07902 649414 or phone 01592 265499.

That evening at 7.30pm Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society Chamber Orchestra and Contemporary Ensemble plays The Extra Bits with music from Mendelssohn and Gourlay.

Tickets are £5 at the door.