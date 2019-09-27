A night of country as Nathan Carter heads to Fife

Quickly becoming one of the UK’s most prolific touring artists, Irish country star Nathan Carter is once again hitting the road with his new show.

Nathan’s Born For The Road Tour launched at the start of this month and runs through to Saturday, October 12 with a date in Fife at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes.

Nathan Carter Pic: Paul Canning Photography)

One of the UK’s most exciting live performers, his energetic showmanship is proving irresistible for fans – even scoring him a prestigious slot performing for Pope Francis in Croke Park in Dublin, as well as shows in Ireland at the 3Arena Dublin and SSE Arena Belfast.

With tracks such as ‘Wagon Wheel’ and ‘I Wanna Dance’ receiving hit status, he is one of Ireland’s biggest artists, and with an incredible seven top 10 albums under his belt, he is well on his way to becoming a household name.

Most recently, his 2018 ‘Born for the Road’ album shot straight into the top five at number three.

Nathan told the Press what audiences can expect from the show: “I have been touring now for nearly ten years and I have made a lot of albums in that time.

“We do a lot of the songs from the albums that I have recorded through the years including a lot of country stuff – old country and some folk stuff. We throw a couple of Scottish tunes in as well!

“I sing and play the accordion along with a six-piece band who are all multi-instrumentalists and great entertainers in their own right. We go out to make it a very lively and energetic show, and we do a lot of songs that people know plus some new material from my latest album.”

Nathan rarely stops touring, performing about 140 gigs a year between Ireland, the UK, America and Germany.

“We never really take more than two weeks off,” Nathan said. “It is very busy but that’s the way I like it.”

He said there are some songs he sings which have proved to be very popular with his fans.

“Crowd reaction wise I had a hit with a song called Wagon Wheel which I released about five years ago now and that has ended up with about six-seven million views on YouTube. That song always goes down extremely well – it is a definite that I always do.

“Plus I have written a couple of songs on my new album, so there are some the Scottish crowd won’t have heard.I am looking forward to doing them.”

Nathan also sings standard classics which his fans will definitely enjoy including Caledonia and Loch Lomond.

He said: “These are always crowd-pleasers along with the original stuff which makes for a very energetic show.

“I love the Scottish fans. I do a lot of gigs in Scotland throughout the year. It is one of the only places where I do residencies for four or five nights and that is when I go up to Inverness.

“The past three or four years I have managed to sell-out five nights in a row. I don’t do it anywhere else in Ireland or the UK.

“For some reason the music I do seems to sell a lot of tickets up there so I am very very lucky with the support and the fans who come to see my shows.

“The Scots are like the Irish in that they really know how to enjoy themselves! I particularly love gigging here.

“This will be our fourth time at Rothes Halls and that shows in itself just how much we enjoy it. It is a mixed audience there as well from young kids right up to grannies and grandads – this makes for a great atmosphere.”

Nathan has always enjoyed performing – ever since he was three years old.

Growing up in a house where Country and Western music filled the air, Nathan was exposed to the classic songs of Johnny Cash, Don Williams and Dolly Parton.

From the tender age of four years old, not only learning to play guitar, piano and accordion, which plays a vital part in his live show, Nathan quickly became head chorister in the Liverpool Boys Choir where he toured the world and even performed in front of the Pope in Rome.

He said: “I have sung since I was three years old and played the accordion since I was four.

“ I have just always been into music.

“My grandad introduced me to a lot of American country singers when I was growing up like Johnny Cash, Dolly and Kenny Rogers.

“So I have always loved country, and, I suppose, coming from an Irish background it was inevitable that I was going to sing folk songs as well.

“In Scotland these kind of songs go down very well and I am very lucky with the crowd that follows me.”

For tickets visit HERE www.onfife.com