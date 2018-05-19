A one night stand - and a few more evenings of comedy in Fife!

There’s a host of great stand-up comedians heading to Fife for a night of laughter.

One Night Stand, put together by Radio Forth, takes over the stage of the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Thursday, May 24.

Hosted by Mickey Gavin, the line-up includes some great names.

Lok out for great sets from Scottish comedians, Janey Godley (pictured), and Mark Nelson, whose podcasts with his young daughter have proved to be a huge hit online – although dad’s own humour is slightly nearer the bone!

They are joined by fellow Fringe regular, Stephen K Amos, plus Andrew Maxwell and Patrick Monahan.

There’s more top-notch comedy coming to the theatre later this year. Sarah Millican, argaubly one of the very best female comics right now, brings her Control Enthusiast tour to the Alhambra on July 22.

Leah McCrae – best known for her roles in River City and Gary Tank Commander – reprises her character, Maggie Muff back for 51 Shades Of Maggie – her take on the 50 Shades Of Grey phenomenon.

Expect some raucous stories!

Jason Byrne is a regular visitor to the Alhambra, and he’s back again on October 27.

He’s a master of audience chat, so be prepared to get involved if you are in his sightlines!

And Fife’s very own Daniel Sloss comes to the Alhambra on November 23 with his latest stand-up show.

Full details on all the shows from the box office or online at www.alhambradunfermline.com