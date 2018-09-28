A weekend of jazz to light up Kirkcaldy

Organisers of the forthcoming Langtoun Jazz Festival have announced special discount packages are now available for the big event.

It takes place at the Dean Park Hotel and the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy from October 26-28 – and features a wealth of local, national and international names.

And jazz lovers who want to take in all the events will be able to save money by purchasing special day passes in advance,

The full programme includes a dinner and jazz event at the Dean Park on the 26th, four bands at the Adam Smith the following night, and five bands at the Dean Park on the 28th.

A Saturday pass covering all four events at the Adam Smith Theatre will cost just £30 to see the Fergus McCreadie Trio from 1.30-2.30pm, Lights Out by Nine 3-4pm, James Brown is Annie 4.30-5.30pm and Modern Vintage Dance Band 6-7pm.

For £25 a Sunday pass is also available covering all five events at Dean Park Hotel; Busking Sharks Community Band 12pm-1pm, Inverkeithing Community Big Band 1.30-2.30pm, Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra 3-4pm, Jerry Forde’s New Phoenix Jazz Band 7-8pm and King Louis & The Primas 8.30-9.30pm.

Also available is a Weekend pass covering all events is just £55.

To raise much needed funds for the festival a dance is being held ahead of the Festival on October 20 with Cow Cow Boogie at Overton Community Centre, whilst a dinner jazz event is being held at the Dean Park Hotel on October 26.

Details of both events are available on Langtoun Jazz Facebook page or email langtounjazz@yahoo.com.

Those who purchase VIP passes can be pick them up at an event at the Community Space, Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy on October 11 between 12 and 4pm.

These can also be booked online by making a donation to the website www.gofundme.com/langtounjazz or message Langtoun Jazz on Facebook or you can email langtounjazz@yahoo.com.

For individual events tickets have to be booked at Adam Smith Box Office via the website www.onfife.com or by calling 01592 583302.