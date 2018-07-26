Aberdour Festival ready to roll

The 35th annual Aberdour Festival will kick off on Friday – and everyone’s invited.

Deemed “possibly the best small festival of Scotland’s Summer,” the ten-day extravaganza will this year be headlined by Dunfermline band Big Country, who are bound to set the festival marquee rocking.

Christopher Brookmyer

The Scots rockers will be joined by a host of other live musicians from jazz to traditional genres and there is also a wealth of talent from the world of sport, comedy, dance, literature and the visual arts.

The 35th event will celebrate the Year of Young People, and kicks off on Saturday with the crowning of the Royal party in the marquee at the Silver Sands playing fields, at 9am before the festival parade, this year on the theme ‘Down by the Sea’ led by the Royals and Sambalistic, a Samba band from West Lothian.

This will be followed by a Beach Day with sandcastle competition, a barbecue, raft race and beach volleyball competition.

Sunday is the Village Market and Fun Day, with a huge range of local produce to try and buy, from cheese, beer, vegetables and wine, as well as a range of craft stalls selling the wares of local crafters.

Donkey Brae Run

At 1pm the eagerly-contested Donkey Brae Run takes place from the marquee, with seven and two mile courses as well as a family funrun. Then in the afternoon there is the easter versus wester Aberdour football match.

Throughtout the week there will be events organised by youngsters from the village, including a Battle of the Bands competition, children’s art morning and a Games Zone.

Comedian Simon Evans will lead the laughter on Comedy Night, while Scottish novelist Chris Brookmyre and Bernard MacLaverty fron Northern Ireland headline the talks programme.

From Friday until Sunday there will also be a series of free arts and crafts exhibitions running at various venues around the village.

Badger the Mystical Mutt

The packed programme also includes a host of other activities and events from science workshops and film sing-a-longs to beer tasting, a flower festival, street dancing, puppet shows and much more.

Helen Pearson, chairman of the festival, said: “It is because of the amazing generosity of our community, in terms of time, energy, commitment, enthusiasm, as well as skills and expertise, that this village is able to put together such an amazing 10-day event in the summer.

“Personally, I would vote it the best village in which to live in Scotland!

“The committee has worked hard again this year to bring together a packed programme of music, talks, sport, dance, literature and the visual arts, and we sincerely hope that you will find there is something for everyone.”