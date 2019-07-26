Aberdour’s Cora is object of desire at Edinburgh Fringe debut

Aberour’s Cora Todd, is making her debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with her solo ‘Object of Desire’.

The 19-year-old performer Cora has studied Music for two years at the Academy of Music and Sound gaining an HND while also studying at Rose Bruford Drama College in Edinburgh.

The show features an abusive male character represented by a puppet voiced by Billy Massie, and focuses on their relationship from beginning to, very dramatic, end.

There are taboo subjects which are very hard to begin discussing and her hard hitting show – in which no one actually is harmed through a very clever use of puppetry – is the perfect vehicle.

It is set in 1950s America and features music and authentic vintage costumes and props.

The show also features audio examples of contemporary misogyny and authentic audio clips from public information and advertising in the 1950s to explore how much, if anything, has changed in 70 years.

Issues of consent and abuse will be discussed following the shows.

Before appearing at the Fringe Fifers will get a chance to see Cora’s show when she puts on a preview performance at the Aberdour Festival on August 4 at the Masonic Hall, in Woodside Hotel car park at 6pm.

She is also appearing at the Craik in the Courtyard after the show.

Cora plans to take the show into communities following her run at the Fringe.

The show is on at the Free Fringe Festival at the Pear Tree from August 13-25 at 11am.