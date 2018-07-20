Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert share stage for Fife gig

Last time I saw Aidan Moffat, he was paying homage to that great Scottish institution - the Macaroni Pie.

It was just one of the songs he delivered in a fabulous set at Neu Reekie’s Christmas show in Edinburgh.

Aidan Moffat at Neu Reekie Xmas Snowblinder (Pic: Cath Ruane)

With just an accordian as a backing sound, he conjured up a wonderful set of music and spoken word which the audience could have listened to all night long.

So it’s a joy to welcome him back to the Kingdom, this time in the company of RM Hubbert.

The duo come to the Carnegie Hall for a live show to support the launch of their critically acclaimed new album, Here Lies The Body.

Moffat is no stranger to Fife, having played here with BilL Wells more than once, and most recently under James Yorkston’s eclectic and always richly entertaining Tae Sup Wi’ banner.

His journey from Arab Strap to solo albums has seen him collaborate with many of Scotland’s most creative musicians and artists including Karine Polwart, Arab Strap partner Malcolm Middleton and now long-time pal, R.M. Hubbert.

His 2012 album with wells, entitled Everything’s Getting Older, won the first Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award from the Scottish Music Industry Association.[8]

Moffat is an engaging fella on stage, drawing you in with his poetry, his voice, and his wonderful lyrics.

His collaboration with RM Hubbert is another new adventure for him - one that holds out the prospect of a fascinating live show,

Flamenco guitarist Hubbert is another stalwart of the Scottish music scene - and the Glasgow DIY music scene in particular, since making his debut around 1991.

He has delivered three albums with El Hombre Trajeado, who supported big names such as Nick Cave, while his solo work has taken him on the road with everyone from Mogwai to Franz Ferdinand whose frontman,

Alex Kapranos took his own first faltering steps playing guitar with Hubbert in The Blisters.Telling The Trees, was shortlisted for the Scottish music award previously won by Moffat.

It’s fitting that the long-time collaborators should now bring their musical story full circle with a new album and tour,

Here Lies The Body was released on Mogwai’s Rock Action label.

The album follows the story after a chance encounter of two old flames as they enjoy hen and stag parties in Blackpool – as it moves forwards (and backwards) with wit and wisdom, exploring themes of love, family, fortune telling, deceit, death, Schrodinger’s cat, the multiverse … and marshmallows.

Support will come from Siobhan Wilson who was last seen round here at Tae Sup Wi’ - this time she guests with former Arab Strap drummer David Jeans in their live debut.

Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert, Carnegie Hall, Thursday, October 11. Ticket info at www.onfife.com.