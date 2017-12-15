Aladdin - a fly away hit at the Adam Smith Theatre

It’s panto time in Kirkcaldy and this year it’s Aladdin that has kids in the audience jumping out their seat, singing and dancing.

When that happens throughout as it did here, then you know you’re on to a winner.

The production has been put together by Imagine Theatre, the team behind last year’s hit show Cinderella and once again they’ve delivered an excellent, fun and boisterous show.

The story is one that you will know by heart. Aladdin, son of the laundry owner Widow Twankey and brother of the lovesick Wishee Washee, is in love with the Princess Jasmine, who is forbidden to marry a commoner. Will the pair really find true love?

Meanwhile the evil magician Abanazar wants to get his hands on a magic lamp which will grant him ultimate power and tricks Aladdin into helping him leading to a turn of events that leads us on a magical carpet ride.

Truth be told the second half is where the show really takes off – literally during the flying carpet scene which is particularly memorable and the appearance of the Genie gives the evening a real lift.

Visually it is fantastic. The sets are glamorous and colourful and the songs and dance routines are joyous.

There’s lots of audience participation, a few local jokes thrown and great performances from the cast and the local kids in the chorus – all in all adding up to some true panto magic.

And judging by the reaction from the noisy crowd, everyone, especially the children, had a fantastic time.

Aladdin is the perfect way to get into the festive spirit.

>>Aladdin is at the Adam Smith Theatre until January 6.