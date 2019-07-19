Alan Cumming set for live show at Byre Theatre

It isn’t every day that a bona fide Hollywood star drops into Fife for a live show

So, Alan Cumming’s gig at the Byre Theatre on Saturday, August 4, is one for your diary.

The renowned Scottish actor is in St Andrews to be part of a fantastic evening of entertainment in aid of neurosurgery at Ninewells.

He shares the bill with pianist Susie McLeod, saxophonist Jonny McLeod and actor Rory Boyd for what is billed as “a spectacular evening of music, merriment and fundraising”.

Cumming was born to entertain, as anyone who caught his riotous late night shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe will confirm.

Whether this one has the same vibe remains to be seen, but, on stage, Cumming can breathe life into anything – song, dance, acting, and anything else thrown at him.

At his recent late night gig at the Leith Theatre he started off with The Proclaimers’ Sunshine On Leith before belting out the theme tune to Take The High Road – one of his first acting roles was in the fabled Scottish soap set in Glemndarroch – and then held court well into the wee sma’ hours.

His shows at The Hub during the 2018 Fringe were easily among my own highlights – there may have been hundreds packed into the room, but it had the intimicacy of a party in his house.

And the man at the centre of it all was more than happy to go with the flow, crowd surfing, posing for photos, and putting together a set list that contained barely a dud.

His Byre gig will almost certainly contain some surprises, and, seeing him in such a small setting is a unique opportunity, this really is a date you cannot miss.

And it’s a fundraiser for the department of neurosurgery at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee to get a new MRI-guided focused ultrasound machine to improve and quicken the treatment of brain tumours.

Details HERE www.byretheatre.com