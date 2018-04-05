Annual feast of folk music

Glenfarg Folk Club is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and it’s looking forward to its biggest event of 2018 this weekend – the annual Folk Feast.

It promises to be a weekend packed full of entertainment for anyone interested in the very best of folk music.

The main concerts feature some of the biggest names on the folk music scene, and although these are sold out, there’s still lots going on over the three days, including singarounds, sessions, an original funny song competition and a fiddle workshop with local lad and BBc Scotland Young Musician of the Year Charlie Stewart.

There’s also a Conversation with Cathal McConnell, of Boys of the Liugh fame, and the incredible 33rd World Puff-a-Box Championship!

Hamish Grant, folk club committee member, said: “The committee has booked an outstanding line-up for the folk feast’s two huge concerts, – all mouth-watering names and all hand-picked to produce two nights to remember.

“The entire weekend will be an incredible and appropriate celebration of the club’s success over the past 40 years.”

The entertainment begins on Friday (April 6) with a ceilidh concert featuring The Jimi Shandrix Experience, Tich Frier and The farg Folk. There’s also a singaround session planned for the evening.

Saturday’s highlights include the fiddle workshop with Charlie Stewart, singaround sessions and the original song competition.

And, for those lucky enough to have tickets, the Saturday night concert features a top class line-up of Boys of the Lough, John Doyle and Mairearad Green and Anna Massie.

Sunday’s activities include Cathal McConnell in Conversation, more singaround sessions, and, in the afternoon, the puff-a-box championship – where the winner will be the person who can blow the inside of a matchbox the furthest. It’s all good fun, and great entertainment.

The 40th Glenfarg Folk Feast will close with the sold-out Final Fling Concert. Again, those lucky enough to be going along are in for a real treat.

The James Brothers, Emily Smith, Richard Digance, and Pauline Alexander and Sandy Stanage feature on the bill for the night.

All programmed events take place in the Green Hotel, Kinross, in three main areas – Backstage, Loch Leven Suite or Gairney Room.

For further information, go to www.glenfargfolkclub.com.