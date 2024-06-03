1980s icon Paul Young unveil’s Fife show to celebrate 40 years in music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pop icon Paul Young is coming to the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy for a night of song and chat as he celebrates 40 years in music.

The 1980s, star brings his new tour, ‘From No Parlez to The Secret Of Association - An Intimate Evening With Paul Young’ to the venue on June 6, 2025 - but tickets are on sale now at www.onfife.com

Paul broke into the big time 40 years ago when No Parlez went to number one and spawned iconic hits such as Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home), Come Back And Stay, and Love Of The Common people. More success followed with the number one album The Secret Of Association and the worldwide hit Everytime You Go Away, plus an appearance at Live Aid and more. He was named ‘Best British Male’ in the 1985 Brit Awards.

Paul sustained that success – while having fun in his Tex-mex band, Los Pacaminos, which he formed in 1993. Now, he’s looking back during these intimate shows, singing songs, meeting fans, and telling stories about his incredible career. It’s time to revel in the classic hits and learn the stories behind them in this intimate new show.

Paul Young has a show in Kirkcaldy in 2025 (Pic: Submitted)

Paul said: “I really enjoy this kind of tour, sharing the highlights of my career, some of my favourite songs, and meeting my loyal fans. I look forward to returning to the touring circuit and taking this new show to some very special venues.”