24 films Fifers said made them cry

In a Facebook post last week, we asked you to tell us the films which made you cry – and you responded by the dozen!
You can see the full list on our social media platform, but we’ve picked some of the smash hits which reduce you to tears.
They span the generations, and include some real classics.
So, if you are in the mood for a good old greet, allow us to recommend any of the following in this gallery!
Undefined: readMore
1. Films that made you cry
Goodnight Mr Tom.
Even the title is enough to set you off!
The late John Thaw starred in this 1998 offering which saw him play a recluse growing old against the backdrop of WW2 ... and how a friendship with a young evacuee from London softened his heart
Photo: na
2. Films that made you cry
War Horse:
Steven Speilberg's 2011 smash hit certainly tugged at your heart strings.
The film told the story of Albert and his beloved horse, Joey who are forcibly parted when the animal is sold to the British cavalry.
It starred David Thewlis, Emily Watson and Jeremy Irvine.
Photo: na
3. Films that made you cry
Ladder 49
It's got firefighters, it's got tragedy and drama ... and it might just reduce you to tears.
Joaquin Phoenix saves the life of a civilian but is trapped in a burning building with a broken leg. Outside, John Travolta is trying to rescue him as Phoenix's life flashes before his eyes.
Photo: na
4. Films that made you cry
My Girl
Cute kids in heartbreak story from this 1991 smash hit.
Anna Chlumsky's mother died in childbirth, and the rest of the kids think she is weird as her dad operates a funeral service from their home.
Her best made is Macaulay Culkin ... oh, and she has a crush on her teacher.
It's tough being 11 years old at times y'know ...
Photo: na