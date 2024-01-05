24 great shows to see in Fife in 2024 including Paul Weller & Paloma Faith

It’s shaping up to be a great year of live entertainment with top shows unveiled at theatres across the region.
To whet your appetite, we have rounded up 24 shows to see in the first few months of the new year – there are many, many more so check the venues’ websites and plan your nights out.
1. Daniel Sloss: Adam Smith Theatre - Saturday, January 27
The Fife born stand-up returns to where it all started with this one off show which will feature a number of top comedians.
Sloss - pictured on a visit to his old school Waid Academy many years ago - used to run a comedy club at the theatre before his career were stellar. He was the biggest ticket selling comedian in the world for most of 2021, has sold out six New York solo off-Broadway seasons, appeared on U.S TV’s ‘Conan’ ten times, and broken box office records in Edinburgh. Photo: Neil Doig/Fife Free Press
2. Gary Meikle - No Refunds: Rothes Halls, Glenrothes - Saturday, February 10
A welcome return for the popular Scottish stand up with more stories of his life, his family and being a single dad. One of the best on the circuit. Photo: Steve Ullathorne
3. Paula O’Brien, Psychic Medium: Rothes Halls, Glenrothes- Wednesday, February 21
The spirits will be to the fore for the return of Paula, one of the best known names on the circuit - and one with a huge following in Fife. The show forms part of her 10th anniversary tour. Photo: Submitted
4. Jimeon, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline - Sunday February 25
The legendary Irishman brings his unique style of comedy to the stage - expect a night filled with offbeat, painfully observations. He is, without doubt, one of the very best in the business. Photo: Ian Georgeson