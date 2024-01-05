24 great shows to see in Fife in 2024 including Paul Weller & Paloma Faith

1 . Daniel Sloss: Adam Smith Theatre - Saturday, January 27

The Fife born stand-up returns to where it all started with this one off show which will feature a number of top comedians. Sloss - pictured on a visit to his old school Waid Academy many years ago - used to run a comedy club at the theatre before his career were stellar. He was the biggest ticket selling comedian in the world for most of 2021, has sold out six New York solo off-Broadway seasons, appeared on U.S TV’s ‘Conan’ ten times, and broken box office records in Edinburgh. Photo: Neil Doig/Fife Free Press