Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since the pirates became illegal, the BBC had taken up the slack in 1967 with the opening of Radio One and Two so already, it had a head start on any independent stations licenced by what was then known as the Radio Authority, the predecessor of Ofcom.

It would be a further year before Scotland had any independent radio though, as Radio Clyde in Glasgow became only the second station in the UK to open legally in December 1974. The following day BBC Radio Four rebranded their regional radio to call it Radio Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

January 1975, however, was the first time that listeners in the east could comfortably be served when Radio Forth covered Fife and the Lothians. The late Steve Hamilton was the first voice and January, by Edinburgh band Pilot, was the first record, and became their only number one hit single. In the years that followed they even opened a studio and shop at 222 High Street Kirkcaldy.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Murray at Radio Tay in 1981 (Pic: John Murray)

Most Popular

A Government Green Paper on radio and opportunities became a White Paper in November 1987 and ‘neighborhood stations’ were on offer, with Kirkcaldy-Glenrothes identified as one. Three members of Kirkcaldy’s hospital radio (VRN) formed a group called Eastsound Radio and awarded the licence but failed to find the required funding required to broadcast. Expanding the area to the whole of Fife, the radio authority then invited bids in 1996.

Helped by a robust application which was set up over lunch at the Beveridge Park Hotel, George Mackintosh and I formed a strong board to beat off the other bidders. George had been a Radio Clyde news reporter and had set up Radio Tay with two other VRN presenters Brian Suttie and Danny Burke. He was my boss when I worked there and between us had the radio experience to win what was to become Kingdom FM.