6:00am songs from the top of Old Kirk tower in Kirkcaldy to maek May Day

The tradition was first carried out in 1905,although records show it was staged some 50 years earlier - and the only other place to do something similar on May Morning is Magdalene College, Cambridge with a ceremony dating from the 16th century.

Anyone who wants to take part can do so - but you have to be at the Old Kirk by 5:50am on May 1 for the climb and a 6:00am start. You will be rewarded with fantastic panoramic views over the town and the Firth of Forth, followed by breakfast afterwards in good company, and a very virtuous feeling with which to go about the day's business! For more details contact Rosemary on (01592) 265499.

May is also the month leading to Langtoun Jazz Festival and preparations begin with the appearance of the Ali Watson Quartet on Saturday, May 4 at 8:00pm in the Old Kirk. Ali has recently been making waves with his new quartet comprising an all star band of Glasgow musicians – Matt Carmichael (saxophones), Alan Benzie (piano) and Greg Irons (drums). Tickets are £15 at the door.

May Day singers at the top of the Old Kirk tower in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Old Kirk)

Langtoun Jazz is excited to be bringing another group of young Scottish musicians to Kirkcaldy, and is busy preparing for the start of its weekend, opening in

the Old Kirk on 31 May with Brian Kellock’s Marty Party. East Fife Ladies' Choir presents its Spring concert in the Old Kirk on Friday, May 10 at 7.30pm with light music for everyone to enjoy. The choir’s special guests are Ivor Klayman (Baritone) and Kenneth Clarke (Violin). Tickets are £10.00 from choir members or at the door on the night. The East Fife Male Voice Choir, will be in the Old Kirk on Saturday, June 1 for its annual concert.

Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society’s final concert of the season on the theme Naturally Elementally,is on Tuesday, May 7 at 7.30pk. This is an “extra” concert with the music provided by the KOS Contemporary Ensemble and Chamber Orchestra, with John Gourlay and Graeme Wilson respectively leading these.

