‘70s legend Suzi Quatro unveiled as headliner at Rockore Festival
She tops a bill which also includes the Bay City Rollers, fans’ favourites QFX, and Kyle Falconer from The View at the event on Saturday, August 24.
Quatro is the latest big name at the event, now in its fifth year - last year;’s festival was headlined by Bob Geldof and the Boomtown Rats.
Quatro scored a string of chart-topping hits in the 1970s including 48 Crash, Devil Gate Drive and Can The Can.
She also appeared in the hit TV show Happy Days with Henry Winkler, and made her West End debut in the 1980s in Annie Get Your Gun.
Quatro also became one of the first rock acts to perform in Russia, and has hosted her own Radio 2 show in a varied and long career. Her biography also sparked a play and a tour.
