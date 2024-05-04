‘70s legend Suzi Quatro unveiled as headliner at Rockore Festival

Rock legend Suzi Quatro has been announced as the headliner for this year’s sold out Rockore Festival at Lochore Meadows.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 4th May 2024, 12:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

She tops a bill which also includes the Bay City Rollers, fans’ favourites QFX, and Kyle Falconer from The View at the event on Saturday, August 24.

Quatro is the latest big name at the event, now in its fifth year - last year;’s festival was headlined by Bob Geldof and the Boomtown Rats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Quatro scored a string of chart-topping hits in the 1970s including 48 Crash, Devil Gate Drive and Can The Can.

Suzi Quatro is set to headline at Rockore (Pic: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)Suzi Quatro is set to headline at Rockore (Pic: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
Suzi Quatro is set to headline at Rockore (Pic: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

She also appeared in the hit TV show Happy Days with Henry Winkler, and made her West End debut in the 1980s in Annie Get Your Gun.

Quatro also became one of the first rock acts to perform in Russia, and has hosted her own Radio 2 show in a varied and long career. Her biography also sparked a play and a tour.

Related topics:Russia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.