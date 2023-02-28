The acclaimed writer makes his debut at the Esplanade venue on April 4.

McGarvey, who is also a rapper who goes by the stage name of Loki, rose to prominence on the back of his Orwell Prize winning book, Safari Poverty.

He has previously visited the Lang Toun, speaking at an annual general meeting of Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

Darren McGarvey (Pic: John Devlin)

In 2009, McGarvey was part of the Poverty Truth Commission hosted in Glasgow, and he also spent time as rapper-in-residence with the Violence Reduction Unit.

His appearance follows the hardback launch of his new book The Social Distance Between Us: How Remote Politics Wrecked Britain - a work which saw him hailed as “the standout, authentic voice of a generation.”

The Live Lounge also welcomes bluesman Dave Arcari back to Kirkcaldy for a rare live gig.

The acclaimed slide guitarist and songwriter is on stage on March 24.

It is his first show in the Lang Toun for 14 years - his last appearance was at the Acoustic Music Club. Dave began his blues career with the band Summerfield Blues before carving out a highly regarded solo career..

Lights Out By Nine have a sold out gig at the Live Lounge on March 18. The band used the venue to shoot a video for their track ‘On a Night Like This’ which features on the album 25 Years - Best of LOBN 1987-2012, which covers the period when Al Hughes fronted the band.

The Polis, the long-standing Kirkcaldy band covering the music of The Police, play live on March 11. The gig will mark the Lang Toun debut of new singer Chris Aylward who has joined the four-piece outfit.

The venue kicks off its month of live music with a three-band bill on Friday (March 3) when headliners We Cry Wolf are joined by Glasgow rock band Humanity Deluxe and Fife alternative rock band, Phoenix Falls.