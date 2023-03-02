Acclaimed Country stars Foster & Allen unveil Glenrothes gig on UK tour

To coincide with the tour, they have released a new album on CD and vinyl, aptly entitled “We’ll Meet Again” which features their version of the Vera Lynn Classic song as well as other new recordings and some original songs.

Mick & Tony will of course be performing all their hits like “Bunch Of Thyme” (it was the 40th Anniversary in February 2022 that Foster & Allen appeared on Top Of The Pops performing the song), Old Flames, Maggie, After All These Years, We Owe It All To You, Mrs. Brown’s Boys, as well as some fresh recordings from their new album.

Foster & Allen’s style and easy listening sound remains as fresh and exciting as ever.

The story of Foster & Allen began back in the seventies when Mick and Tony were playing in Country Music bands around Ireland. In 1975 they got together a small group and came across to the U.K. to work the Irish music venues on a short tour. When the tour finished they decided to let the band return to Ireland whilst they stayed behind to try out the as a duo. The reaction was very favourable; so much so, they decided to remain as a duo and Foster & Allen was formed.

Tickets, priced £24 are available now at: https://www.onfife.com/event/foster-allen-r007/

