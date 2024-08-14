Acclaimed Scots band Manran set for Alhambra Theatre debut
Manran make their Alhambra Theatre debut on Friday (August 16), with tickets on sale for their Dunfermline gig. Ticket info at https://alhambradunfermline.com/event/manran/
The band, who have been at the heart of the Scottish traditional music scene for over a decade, are internationally recognised as one of the most iconic and respected Scottish outfits on the road today. They combine vocals in Gaelic and English with a mix of traditional and modern instruments, including guitar, accordion, fiddle, flute and drums.
Gary Innes, from Mànran, said, "The Alhambra is a venue that we have wanted to play for many years. We are over the moon to finally have a date locked in the dairy and look forward to finally visiting Dunfermline with Mànran and experiencing this beautiful theatre that we have heard so much about.”
The seven-piece show no sign of slowing down as they continue to push boundaries and explore new musical and geographical territory, bringing their uplifting and unique live performances to stages in over 30 countries around the world. The band were awarded the accolade “International Artist of the Year” at the Australian Celtic Music Awards and have toured Asia and the USA.
This multifaceted musical powerhouse has gathered a loyal fanbase worldwide, due to their self-penned tunes performed on a mixture of traditional and modern instruments, outstanding songs in Gaelic and English, and vibrant live performances.
