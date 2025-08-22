AC/DC Edinburgh review: if this was their farewell, they left us all wanting more

The panoramic view from the nosebleed seats was something to behold.

As darkness fell, thousands of red devil horns flashed on and off like flickering months across the stands and pitch at Murrayfield as AC/DC shook the neigbourhood to its foundations - and if two hours of solid rock ‘n’ roll didn’t disturb the posh folk in the big hooses across the burn, then the explosive fireworks at the end certainly did.

It was impossible to resist smiling as Angus Young duckwalked down the walkway and ran round the vast stage as fast as his spindly 70-year old legs can carry him. With a shock of long white hair he looks like a mad professor, but this was his show.

He elevated the noise levels across the stadium just by cupping his ear while ripping off solo after solo after solo, and conducted the band with a stomp of his foot. Age has not wearied him.

The view from the very top of the stands as AC/DC rock Murrayfield Stadium (Pic: Allan Crow)

Together with singer Brian Johnson they commanded a vast stage from start to finish, while the rhythm section of Stevie Young on rhythm guitar, Matt Laug on drums and Chris Chaney on bass stayed in the engine room at the back of the stage.

If this was the farewell many fans thought it was, it was a heck of a way to sign off; a set packed with classics and an audience that revelled seeing one of the truly great rock bands perform one more time. It was genuinely joyous.

There may well have been pauses between songs, but it took just a drum beat or one guitar chord to have the stadium rising as one for the party to continue. Thunderstruck got things really going as everyone got to their feet. In the middle of the pitch a chaotic moshpit was created as a bunch of guys crashed into each other, bouncing around like teenagers - a crop circle of delirious chaos which no-one next to it seemed to mind.

Timeless classic followed timeless classic as the band cherry picked the very best from their catalogue in a two hour set that just got better and better as it went on.

Johnson’s vocals were pretty darned good too. At 77 there are some notes beyond him, but there ain’t no soft ballads in an AC/DC set - each song is full-throttle and leaves you with a raw larynx. Any miss was ignored as he worked the crowd quite brilliantly.

Johnson’s a fella who dances from the shoulders up as he stomps around in his trademark bunnet, but the smile on his face and the pumped up celebrations after nailing each number told you he was having a ball. A brief Highland fling at the start of the encore said it all.

Highway To Hell, Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, Whole Lotta Rosie and some epic selections from Back In Black were all highlights on a night fans across the generations savoured. If this was AC/DC’s farewell, then they departed leaving everyone wanting more.