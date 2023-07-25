News you can trust since 1871
Adam Smith Tercentenary: organ recital at Old Kirk. the place of his baptism

The tercentenary celebrations of Adam Smith continue with an organ recital at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th Jul 2023, 07:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 07:32 BST

Nancy Crook will give the recital on Saturday, August 5 at midday, featuring music composed by Bach and Handel, contemporaries of Smith, but whose music would not have been tolerated by the Church of Scotland back then. Only the singing of the Psalms would have been heard in the Old Kirk at Adam's baptism.

Nancy’s programme of music will include many familiar and well-loved tunes. Entry is by donation with a suggested minimum of £10. The recital will be followed at 1pm by a light snack lunch for those who wish to stay and take opportunity to talk informally with Nancy. All are welcome.

The Old Kirk's fine organ was built and installed by August Gern of London in the summer of 1885. It was constructed on a new tubular pneumatic system blown by a new patent hydraulic engine, is contained in a handsome case.

