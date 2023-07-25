Adam Smith Tercentenary: organ recital at Old Kirk. the place of his baptism

Nancy Crook will give the recital on Saturday, August 5 at midday, featuring music composed by Bach and Handel, contemporaries of Smith, but whose music would not have been tolerated by the Church of Scotland back then. Only the singing of the Psalms would have been heard in the Old Kirk at Adam's baptism.

Nancy’s programme of music will include many familiar and well-loved tunes. Entry is by donation with a suggested minimum of £10. The recital will be followed at 1pm by a light snack lunch for those who wish to stay and take opportunity to talk informally with Nancy. All are welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad