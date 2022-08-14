Affordable gig with £5 tickets at Kirkcaldy live music venue

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indie singer-songwriter Nick Shane headlines a three-band bill at the Kings Live Lounge on Saturday, August 20.

It is one of a number of gigs lined up at the venue which is starting to find its feet once more after a two-year pandemic closure.

And music fans have urged locals to support the gigs - and the venue - to help grow the Lang Toun’s live entertainment scene.

Nick Shane stages an affordable gig at the Kirkcaldy live venue

Dundee-based Shane has pegged advance ticket prices at just £5 in a bid to make it affordable to all, and that includes support slots from Dunfermline band Toastie, and Leven’s Burn The Maps.

Shane has been part of the Scottish music scene for a number of years, gaining attention with a large Mod/Psychedelic back catalogue.

He recently celebrated 100,000 online streams in the last year, signed with a new record label and launched an album.

Lights Out By Nine closing the 2018 Festival of Ideas in Kirkcaldy, March 2018 (Pic: Cath Ruane)

His latest single, Stranger Times , features Ally McErlaine from Scottish rock band Texas.

The bands have been busy banging the drum for the gig on social media, with the support of management and fans, including Laura McIntosh.

She explained: “I am tired of hearing people say there is nothing going on in Kirkcaldy or even Fife and when events are on the attendance can be poor - but I think it is because people genuinely don't know what is on.

“I really want this to change for the sake of the community, the venues and the artists.

“We wanted this gig to be affordable for people during the rising living costs and give them a good night out when times are tough.

“The acts playing do it for the love off the music and we really wanted this to be something for the people and for the community.

“There are still people I talk to that are not aware about the Kings Live Lounge in Kirkcaldy so we also wanted to get the venue name out there too.”

The Live Lounge, at 9 Esplanade, has a solid schedule of gigs coming up in the next few months.

Renowned East Neuk musician and songwriter James Yorkston takes to the stage on Thursday, August 18 with Nina Perrson and the Second Hand Orchestra - he is arguably the biggest name yet to play at the Kirkcaldy venue - followed by a night of northern soul on August 26.

Saturday, August 27 brings Alan Murrie to the stage with a celebration of the music of David Bowie while Lights Out By NIne headline on Saturday, September 10.

Mr Pink, Scotland’s only Level 42 tribute act - and one of only a handful worldwide - has a gig on Friday, September 16.

Gus Boyd, the lead vocalist and guitarist with top UK tribute acts such as Hotel California/Eagles Story, and The Police Sting Show brings his Classic Acoustic Rock Show to the Live Lounge on Saturday, October 30, while Thin Lizzy tribute act Black Rose are on stage on Friday, November 25.