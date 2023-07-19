News you can trust since 1871
Afternoon of live music at Kirkcaldy town centre’s newest venue

A Kirkcaldy High Street venue is set to stage its second live gig.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 19th Jul 2023, 08:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 08:29 BST

Century Studio has transformed the small, empty shop next to the entrance to the former ABC Cinema into a very different place which brings people together - and next month it hosts an afternoon of music. The gig on Sunday, August 6 features Roshi Nasehi and Miwa Nagato Apthorp

Rosie is a Welsh-born musician and composer of Iranian parentage whose music touches on folk, pop, electronic and experimental sounds .Her records have received significant airplay including BBC Radio 3, 6Music and RTE, plus critical acclaim from The Independent, Wire, Quietus, and others. Her acclaimed new show Ramalama Dingdong - part gig/part performance/part standup based on her life experiences of racism - is on at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Support comes from Miwa Nagato Apthorp a musician , artist and silversmith of Scottish/Japanese heritage based in Hawick. Her collaborative practice pairs acoustic and electronic methods and draws on folk traditions to explore multicultural understandings of history, climate and womanhood.She has an extensive repertoire of borders ballads and sings in both Scots and Japanese.

Roshi Nasehi performs at the tiny venue in the heart of Kirkcaldy town centre (Pic: Contributed)Roshi Nasehi performs at the tiny venue in the heart of Kirkcaldy town centre (Pic: Contributed)
    The gig runs from 2:30pm to 500pm, and tickets, £11, are at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk – search for Roshi Nasehi and& Miwa Nagato Apthorp.

    Kirkcaldy based Stephen Kirkwood is the man behind the new venue/business - and he is keen to make it a vibrant place for local people. Century Studio started out in 2014, as a small neighbourhood shop selling sustainably-made goods in the capital where it operated as a cafe and makers space.

