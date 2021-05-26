Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge

Discover just what that plan is when Stratagem with Alan Partridge, ​a live stage show starring​ ​the award-winning Steve Coogan ​tours to the Edinburgh Playhouse next Spring.

Love him or loathe him, ​there's no escaping​ Coogan’s Marmite creation. Over a multi-decade broadcasting career, this ​'wonderful and surprisingly well-read man​ has​ ​brought delight to millions’ – his words. And now, in a country riven with discord and disease, Alan is​ ​touring the ​land​ with a message of hope.

​Described as ​a live stage show that promises to inform,​ ​educate and entertain in approximately equal measure​, ​Stratagem ​finds​ Alan Partridge​ wearing a head-mic of the type favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing​ ​singers and carnival barkers, ​as he attempts ​to combine all these roles and more. ​He has ​a manifesto for the​ ​way we can move forward, a road-map to a better tomorrow, an ABC for the way to be.

Coogan is currently on location in the Capital filming The Lost King, which tells the true story of how the remains of King Richard III were discovered under a carpark in Leicester in 2012. Coogan plays the husband of historian Philippa Langley, who had a key role in unlocking the mystery.