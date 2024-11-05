Album cover sparks memories of great gigs at Kirkcaldy’s long forgotten Seaforth Hotel

The artwork of Roger Dean revolutionised album covers.

His surreal modernistic and futuristic landscapes and use of colour were a joy to behold and became an anticipated complement to the music, usually progressive and almost exclusively employed by Yes or Asia. These were the days of 12” album covers and very often gatefold meaning twice that size. Many tried and failed to copy, and Roger himself was choosy and did not overexpose his works.

One band who did make the connection though was Greenslade formed by Dave Greenslade and bass player Tony Reeves and joined by keyboard player Dave Lawson with Andrew McCulloch on drums.

Formed in late 1972 they released two albums within a year, Greenslade and Bedside Manners Are Extra. They played two songs on the Old Grey Whistle Test live on BBC2 in November 1973, one of just two weekly pop programmes on television at that time, the other being Top Of The Pops. With no online streaming, satellite channels or internet for that matter rock music on TV was highly anticipated with no means to ‘record’, ‘catch up’ or play ‘on demand’.

So, when Greenslade announced their tour just over 40 years ago this week, with the inclusion of the Seaforth Hotel Kirkcaldy, this was a complete surprise. The long-demolished Seaforth stood on what is now Biggin Wa’s, sandwiched between Loughborough Road and the east coast railway line. It was known for its go-go dancers and stag nights which, by 1972, ran to four nights a week.

As a great live venue in the King Neptune lounge, they also hosted national tours and in that same year would feature everyone from the emerging Billy Connolly to Vinegar Joe with members Elkie Brooks and Robert Palmer.

So, on that cold November night in Dysart, just under 100 people braved the smoke and patchouli to see the Roger Dean backdrop they saw on TV just one week earlier. As the twin organ sounds introduced their title song, for that brief moment the music was all that mattered.