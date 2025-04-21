Founder member Alan Kyle with Lights Out By Nine (Pics: submitted)

It is all change for Fife’s original soul band Lights Out By Nine as I caught up with founder member Alan Kyle this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our first introduction to his band was when they were a proficient covers band, and the backdrop, and cassette cover, was of a stunted running man named Arnie. Alan reminded me of those early days in 1987 when they formed for a couple of charity shows which took a while to organise after the initial conversations with Tom Stirling, the keyboard player Dougie Hunter who elected to play bass.

They had known each other through the local band Side Effects which had Al Hughes as singer, so the core was already there. He gave credit to Dougie who was main motivator, booker, and organiser for all of the 30 plus years until his untimely death in September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We spoke of the many milestones along the way like their luxury tour bus, getting airplay on American and Russian radio and when they played the Edinburgh Fringe in 2016 for nine shows in a documentary musical I wrote called What The Funk. We took that show to the Adam Smith Festival the following year too.

When Al left the band to perform solo blues, John Frame became the vocalist but this year he has retired from performing so they welcome Mitch Scott-Bell from St Andrews Musical Society to fill the role. Paul Haddow has moved from the brass section to take up the bass guitar and more changes may be announced soon.

Last weekend at Biggar town hall was just the third time the new line up has performed together. With so many albums we agreed it must be difficult putting a set together with not only favourites but with originals written by the band. One unreleased track recorded at home during lockdown was Start All Over Again written by Alan and Dougie, has vocals by David Latto and For Edinburgh Fringe this year they play Aug 1 & 2 at 2:30pm in what will be their seventh year at the Jazz Bar in Chambers Street. Before all that they have their annual show at King’s Kirkcaldy along with Coaltown Daisies and The Long Road, with just a handful of tickets left for June 1.