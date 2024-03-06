Anger as Moroccan poet due to appear at Scottish festival is turned down for visa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland's international poetry festival has hit out at the Home Office after a leading writer and performer from Morocco was forced to pull out of an appearance this weekend after being turned down for a visa. Organisers of Stanza, which is taking place in St Andrews this weekend, say the poet has been treated as a "potential illegal immigrant" despite obtaining 35 legal documents.

It has accused the Home Office of ignoring her "considerable talent and body of work" and undermining cross-cultural collaboration and "the sharing of international art when it's needed most."

Habiballah, who has perfomed around the world, had been due to appear at the opening event of the festival at the Byre Theatre along with Scotland’s national poet, Kathleen Jamie, and make several other appearances over the weekend.

Artistic director Ryan van Winkle said: "We are heartbroken for Soukaina Habiballah and deeply disappointed by the UK government's refusal to grant her a visa.

"Countless resources went into programming her participation in our festival, as well as her first-ever tour of Scotland, working closely with our partners at Highlight Arts and senior figures in the British Council to secure her attendance. These capricious decisions by the Home Office not only undermine cross-cultural collaboration but also stifle the sharing of international art at a time when it's needed most.

"Soukaina submitted all the required paperwork, including around 35 official documents, and provided proof of her status as a leading Arabic poet with work commitments both in Morocco and internationally. Yet the Home Office ignored her considerable talent and body of work and saw fit to consider her a potential illegal immigrant, despite having no evidence that this has ever been an issue.

"Their scepticism regarding why an artist or her calibre would leave her family, home and networks to move to the UK is beyond our comprehension. It's insulting and humiliating to see acclaimed artists like Soukaina face such obstacles.

Moroccan poet Soukaina Habiballah.

"It's imperative for us, and other festivals dealing with similar decisions from the Home Office, that the UK government rethinks its visa policies to ensure the vibrancy of our cultural sector and the value international artists bring to local audiences who otherwise would not encounter their vital work."

Habiballah said: “To be dismissed as merely a potential illegal immigrant was not just an insult; it was a painful oversight of my identity, as a North African artist.

“Throughout my career, in which travel to western countries is one of its pillars, I have proudly acted as an ambassador for my art and Moroccan Arab culture in numerous western countries. To the surprise of some, I have chosen, and will continue to choose, to return to Morocco, my homeland.

"What might be seen as a straightforward and prideful statement if made by a British artist, appears to be met with scepticism, disbelief and doubt when it comes from a Moroccan artist.”

Scottish culture secretary Angus Robertson said: “Too often Scottish festivals and cultural events are let down by the UK Home Office, who block the participation of international performers. This is just the latest appalling example and it must stop. I have already met with the UK Government to discuss this problem, but it still persists. The Home Office and Scotland Office need to get their act together and get this sorted".”

Scottish PEN, a campaign group which champions freedom of expression and literature across borders, said: “The decision by the Home Office to deny readers in Scotland the chance to welcome Soukaina Habiballah and enjoy her readings in person casts a shadow over literature in our country.”